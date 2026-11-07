MP: Massive fire breaks out in slum area of Jabalpur's Gazinagar

A massive fire broke out late at night in the Gazinagar area of Jabalpur, fire officials said on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 10:05 IST
MP: Massive fire breaks out in slum area of Jabalpur's Gazinagar
Massive fire breaks out in slum area of Jabalpur's Gazinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out late at night in the Gazinagar area of Jabalpur, fire officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the police control room received calls regarding the incident at around 2 AM.

Detailing the immediate response, firefighter Om Prakash Ahirwar told ANI, "Information was received by the police control room at 2:00 am that slums in Gazinagar had caught fire. Upon getting the information, we immediately dispatched firefighting vehicles and water tanks and started the rescue efforts." Multiple fire tenders and emergency water tankers were rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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