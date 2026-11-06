Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

The Marshall Islands will receive an $11.7 million grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to address rising fuel and food costs and strengthen the country's public financial management. The financing includes an additional $6.7 million to help the government manage economic pressures linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted global energy markets and increased the cost of essential imports. The grant will also support reforms designed to improve tax collection, government spending and the delivery of public services across the island nation.

The Marshall Islands declared a state of economic emergency in March 2026 as rising fuel prices placed growing pressure on households, businesses and government services. A fuel crisis response plan was introduced in April to address the country's increasing financial needs, with the additional ADB funding forming part of the bank's broader response to the economic consequences of the Middle East conflict. The country relies heavily on imported fuel for electricity generation and transportation, making changes in international energy prices particularly difficult for communities that depend on reliable power and maritime connections.

ADB President Masato Kanda highlighted the importance of imported fuel in keeping electricity supplies running and maintaining transport links between communities scattered across the Pacific Ocean. Higher fuel prices increase everyday living costs and place additional financial pressure on essential services, making external assistance important during periods of economic disruption. The grant is expected to provide financial relief and help the government establish stronger control over public revenue and expenditure through its Public Sector Reform Program.

Tax Reforms to Strengthen Government Revenue and Improve Fairness

The funding will support the first phase of the Marshall Islands' Public Sector Reform Program, which focuses on increasing domestic revenue and improving how public money is managed. Strengthening the country's financial position is particularly challenging because more than 1,000 islands are scattered across approximately 750,000 square miles of ocean, making the delivery of electricity, transport, water and other essential services expensive. The reforms are intended to help the government become less dependent on external financial support and make more effective use of the resources available for public services.

A major part of the program involves changes to the national tax system, with Parliament approving legislation to replace cascading sales taxes with a consumption tax similar to value-added tax (VAT) and a separate tax on business profits. Revisions to income taxes, accompanied by planned annual increases in the minimum wage, are intended to create a fairer tax structure and improve the balance between government revenue needs and household incomes. These changes are expected to strengthen tax collection and provide the government with a more reliable source of funding for public services.

Digital Customs and Better Control Over Public Spending

The Marshall Islands has begun moving customs processing online to simplify import procedures and reduce the time businesses spend completing administrative requirements. The government has established a target to cut customs clearance times by half by 2028, potentially making the movement of imported goods faster and more efficient. Improved customs procedures are particularly important for an island economy that depends heavily on overseas supplies of fuel, food and other essential products.

The reform program will also strengthen government budgeting practices by improving expenditure planning and encouraging greater competition in public procurement. More competitive public contracting is expected to help authorities obtain better value for government spending and improve accountability in the use of public resources. These measures will support efforts to manage financial pressures and direct available funding toward essential services and development priorities.

Stronger Public Services and Reduced Government Subsidies by 2028

Government-owned companies providing electricity, water and transport services will face stronger accountability requirements through new performance agreements setting clearer expectations for their operations. The agreements are intended to improve financial management and service delivery, helping the government monitor how public funds are used by companies responsible for essential infrastructure. Better oversight is especially important in the Marshall Islands, where delivering public services across widely separated communities requires considerable financial and logistical resources.

One of the program's main financial targets is to reduce government subsidies and transfers to state-owned companies from an average of 6.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) during 2020–2024 to 3% by 2028. Lower financial support requirements could free up public resources for other national priorities and reduce pressure on the government's budget. Improving the efficiency and accountability of these companies is expected to contribute to the country's broader efforts to strengthen fiscal sustainability.

The grant is supported through ADB's multi-donor-financed Asian Development Fund, which assists in developing member countries facing substantial economic and development challenges. The additional financing will help the Marshall Islands respond to immediate pressures from higher fuel and food costs and support reforms intended to improve the country's financial resilience. Stronger tax administration, better spending controls and improved public service management are expected to help the government build a more sustainable financial foundation for the years ahead.