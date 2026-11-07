Tripura: Prime accused woman, two others arrested in Ashabari BSF attack and rifle-snatching case

In a breakthrough in the Ashabari BSF attack case, the prime accused woman, Hasina Akhtar, has been arrested, while her son, Rabiul Hossain and another culprit, namely Mahabul Hossain, have also been apprehended in connection with the attack on BSF personnel and the snatching of a service rifle in Ashabari village of Boxanagar, Sepahijala district.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 18:35 IST
Tripura: Prime accused woman, two others arrested in Ashabari BSF attack and rifle-snatching case
Prime accused woman, two others arrested by police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a breakthrough in the Ashabari BSF attack case, the prime accused woman, Hasina Akhtar, has been arrested, while her son, Rabiul Hossain and another culprit, namely Mahabul Hossain, have also been apprehended in connection with the attack on BSF personnel and the snatching of a service rifle in Ashabari village of Boxanagar, Sepahijala district. The arrests mark a significant development in the investigation into the violent incident, in which BSF personnel were allegedly assaulted by miscreants who also snatched a service rifle.

The breakthrough comes amid heightened security vigilance and coordinated action by law enforcement agencies following the incident. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has directed the authorities to take stringent legal action against those involved, reaffirming the state government's commitment to maintaining law and order and strengthening border security. The state government's firm approach towards tackling criminal activities and ensuring the safety of security personnel reflects its emphasis on effective governance and strict enforcement of law.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier, in the Ashabari attack case in Tripura's Sepahijala district, a court on Thursday sent eight more accused to eight days' judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and snatching of a service weapon at Boxanagar.

Police from Kalamchoura Police Station arrested the eight accused on Wednesday night and produced them before the Sepahijala District and Sessions Court on Thursday. With the latest arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case has reached 18. Earlier, on November 3, police had arrested 10 people, including seven men and three women, in connection with the incident.

Public Prosecutor Gautam Gir said the court had granted the police custody prayer, expressing confidence that further investigation would help establish the sequence of events and ensure that those involved face justice. Speaking to ANI, Tripura Police Inspector General (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak said police had taken immediate cognisance of the November 2 incident and were pursuing the investigation based on evidence.

"On the 2nd of this month, some local people misbehaved with and assaulted the BSF staff of the Ashabari BOP. Taking cognisance of the incident, the police took immediate action. On the first day, 10 people were arrested -- comprising three women and seven men -- and yesterday, eight more people were arrested, bringing the total number of arrests so far to 18. Including those named in the FIR and their accomplices, we are scrutinising everyone and making arrests strictly based on evidence," Manchak told ANI. (ANI)

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