Man arrested for murdering 65-year-old woman sleeping outside temple in Kengeri

Kengeri Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering a 65-year-old woman for money and gold near a temple in Vrushabhavathi Nagar. According to the press note issued by the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, the incident came to light on November 3, 2026, when a local resident noticed that Narayanamma, aged 65, had died in front of the Pataladamma Temple at Vrushabhavathi Nagar Layout, Konasandra, within the limits of Kengeri Police Station.

Police said that due to family problems, the elderly woman had left her house and had been sleeping in front of the temple for the past several days. The resident informed her son, who identified the body. Based on his complaint, a case was initially registered as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) at Kengeri Police Station. On November 5, after the post-mortem examination report and information gathered from informants, it came to light that the woman had been murdered and her cash and jewellery robbed. A murder case was then registered at Kengeri Police Station.

Continuing the investigation, police on November 6 apprehended a suspicious person moving around in Vrushabhavathi Nagar Layout. On interrogation, he confessed to the murder. During detailed interrogation, the accused revealed that he was short of money to fund his bad habits and had noticed the elderly woman sleeping alone. With the intention of stealing cash and jewellery, he went to the spot where she was sleeping in the early hours of November 3, covered her mouth, assaulted her with his hands, and robbed her of cash and a gold ring before fleeing.

Police said the accused was previously involved in NDPS and robbery cases registered at Girinagar and Cottonpet Police Stations. Further interrogation is in progress. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Soumya Latha SK, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West Division, and under the leadership of Sathyavathi S, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kengeri Sub-Division, by a team comprising Police Inspector Sri Jagadeesh N and other officers and staff of Kengeri Police Station. (ANI)