Four members of robbery gang arrested in East Delhi for targeting passengers outside railway stations, ISBTs

According to the police, the gang members allegedly used the offer of shared transportation to lure passengers before committing robberies.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 09:45 IST
Four members of robbery gang arrested in East Delhi for targeting passengers outside railway stations, ISBTs
Delhi police arrest four members of robbery gang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The East District Police have arrested four allegedly active members of an organised robbery gang accused of targeting unsuspecting passengers outside railway stations and Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) by offering them shared taxi rides, officials said. The arrests were made by the staff of Police Station Patparganj Industrial Area.

According to the police, the gang members allegedly used the offer of shared transportation to lure passengers before committing robberies. With the arrest of the four accused, the police have worked out four robbery cases. A car allegedly used in the commission of the crimes has also been recovered by the police

During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed their involvement in more than a dozen other robbery incidents. However, their alleged involvement in these cases is currently being verified by the police. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police's cybercrime unit arrested two alleged kingpins of a Jamtara-based cyber fraud network in connection with a five-year-old case involving the fraudulent transfer of ₹27.10 lakh through a fake bank website. The two accused, Mohd. Mehruddin Ansari and Mohd. Arsad Ansari, surrendered before the court at Patiala House Courts, Delhi, on October 30, 2026. Both had been evading arrest for several years.

According to police, the complainant had searched online for the customer care number of his bank in connection with a cheque-related query and contacted a number shown as the bank's customer care number. He was subsequently sent a link to a fraudulent website designed to resemble the official bank website, using the bank's logo and a similar layout. On the instructions of the caller, the complainant entered his bank account details on the website, following which an application was downloaded onto his mobile phone. Thereafter, ₹27.10 lakh was fraudulently transferred from his bank account to eight bank accounts.

Investigation revealed that the accused allegedly operated as key members of a cyber fraud network involved in designing fake websites resembling those of reputed banks and facilitating fraudulent customer care services through online advertisements. In the present case, the fake bank website was allegedly designed by the two accused and used to cheat the complainant. (ANI)

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