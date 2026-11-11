Tourists enjoy Shikara rides, scenic beauty of Dal Lake; fresh snowfall transforms Gulmarg

The fresh snowfall is expected to further enhance the attraction of the destination for tourists looking to experience snow and enjoy the breathtaking Himalayan landscape.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 13:53 IST
Tourists enjoy Shikara rides, scenic beauty of Dal Lake; fresh snowfall transforms Gulmarg
Tourists enjoy boat ride in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tourists visiting Kashmir are enjoying the region’s scenic beauty, pleasant weather and popular attractions, with Dal Lake in Srinagar witnessing visitors taking shikara rides and soaking in the picturesque surroundings. Tourists were seen enjoying shikara rides on Dal Lake, taking in the beautiful views of the surrounding mountains and the pleasant weather. Visitors also explored nearby attractions, including the recently developed Botanical Garden, which offers a wide variety of flowers.

A tourist from Haryana spoke to ANI and shared his experience, "It's really nice here. Dal Lake is beautiful. We visited the Botanical Garden, which was recently developed. It has a lot of different varieties of flowers, so we really enjoyed that. We've already explored Sonamarg, and today we're planning to go to Gulmarg. I think it's snowing there right now, or at least it's supposed to. If it snows there, it will be even more fun to see." Speaking about the shikara ride, he added that the experience was really enjoyable, while also pointing out the need to improve the cleanliness of Dal Lake.

Describing the weather, the tourist said it was slightly cold, with sunshine making the surroundings pleasant. He also expressed a wish to revisit Kashmir during snowfall to experience the region's winter charm. Meanwhile, in Gulmarg, fresh snowfall has covered the mountains surrounding Phase 1 of the Gulmarg Gondola, transforming the popular tourist destination into a picturesque winter landscape.

The snow-covered mountain slopes have added to Gulmarg's scenic appeal, offering visitors a glimpse of Kashmir's winter beauty. The fresh snowfall is expected to further enhance the attraction of the destination for tourists looking to experience snow and enjoy the breathtaking Himalayan landscape. (ANI)

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