Surfing-Florence to skip 2027 world tour, jeopardizing LA Olympics chances

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 14:06 IST
Surfing-Florence to skip 2027 world tour, jeopardizing LA Olympics chances

Three-times world champion John John Florence will not seek a ​wild card entry for surfing's professional world ​tour next year, all but ruling ‌the American ​out of a place at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Hawaiian Florence, who represented the US at the Tokyo and Paris Games, took ‌the last two years off the World Surf League's (WSL) world championship tour after winning the title in 2024.

He has spent most of the time since sailing around the world with his wife and young son. ESPN reported Florence ‌had elected not to seek the WSL season wild card by the November 1 deadline.

"I try to ‌take things in three-year blocks," he told ESPN. "The third year becomes ultra fun because you've learned a lot of little tricks and you're off and running. "We need more time," the 34-year-old said. "There's a lot of momentum with what I'm doing now."

Under surfing's ⁠qualification system, ​up to three athletes ⁠of each gender from each country can qualify via the world tour and through other surfing competitions hosted by the sport's Olympic ⁠governing body, the International Surfing Association. Team USA, however, uses world tour rankings to select for those ISA competitions, meaning ​Florence would need to be highly ranked on the 2027 world tour and into 2028 to ⁠have a chance at qualifying.

Team USA and the WSL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Florence told ESPN his decision did ⁠not ​mean he would never compete again and he was hoping for an event wild card for this season's finale at his home break of Pipeline, on Oahu's North Shore, next month.

"And then (for 2028), I ⁠don't know," he said. "I have a huge amount of respect for the athletes and the tour. If you ⁠don't want to be ⁠there, if your heart and mind isn't 110% into it, then you shouldn't be there. "It's hard on the people around you. I don't want to take a ‌spot if ‌my mind isn't 100% there."

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