Uttar Pradesh: Central Bureau of Narcotics dismantles clandestine laboratory of mephedrone in Mau

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) conducted a significant operation against an interstate drug synthetic network and busted a clandestine laboratory manufacturing Mephedrone (MD) in the Tajopur Industrial Area, Mau, Uttar Pradesh, under its Operation Vajra 3.0. Acting on specific intelligence developed by the CBN MP Unit, a joint team of CBN MP Unit and CBN UP Unit conducted a coordinated operation on November 8, 2026 and successfully identified and busted an active clandestine synthetic drug manufacturing facility, acccording to a release.

The operation led to the recovery of 11.7 kg of mephedrone (MD) at different stages of processing. The team also seized 20.9 kg of 2-bromo-4-methylpropiophenone, a key precursor used in the manufacture of Mephedrone, along with 3.5 kg of acetic anhydride and approximately 119.9 kg/L of various chemicals, solvents and processing reagents, including dichloromethane, hydrochloric acid, sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride and organic amines. The operation further resulted in the seizure and dismantling of the complete clandestine laboratory infrastructure, comprising industrial grinders and mixers, steel tanks and vessels, heating equipment, glass reaction and distillation apparatus, temperature-measuring devices, voltage balancers and other equipment used for illicit manufacture of synthetic drugs, besides personal protective equipment.

During the course of the operation, two persons involved in the illicit manufacturing network were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the wider interstate network, source of precursor chemicals, financial linkages and intended distribution channels. The entire seizure and further proceedings were conducted in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, following prescribed legal procedures.

The dismantling of the clandestine laboratory has prevented the further manufacture and distribution of a significant quantity of illicit Mephedrone and dealt a major blow to an interstate synthetic drug network. During 2026, the CBN has busted six clandestine labs till date, with the seizure of 130.2 kg mephedrone (MD) and 1465.4 Kg/L precursor chemicals. Arrests of 20 suspects have been made in connection with these cases.

The operation reflects the continued vigilance, dedication and commitment of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) towards combating illicit drug trafficking and clandestine manufacturing of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. CBN reiterated its efforts to dismantle clandestine drug manufacturing networks, prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals, identify and disrupt interstate trafficking syndicates, enforce the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and contribute towards the national mission of a Nasha Mukt Bharat, Viksit Bharat. (ANI)