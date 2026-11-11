DIARY-Political and General News Events from November 11

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

US Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

ANTALYA, Turkey - At the invitation of the President of the ‌Republic of Türkiye ​Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Antalya (Final day) ANKARA – Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev will pay a working visit to Turkey (To Nov. 12)

BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (Final day) ANTALYA, Turkey - The COP31 climate summit, including sessions, negotiations, and high-level meetings, will take place at the Antalya EXPO Center in Antalya, Turkey. (To Nov. 20)

BEIJING - Slovakia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar visits China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Final day) BEIJING - Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla visits China as special ‌envoy of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Cuban government (To Nov. 13)

TOKYO - Vietnam's President To Lam and his wife Ngo Phuong Ly meet with Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace OSLO - Nordic defence ministers meet in Oslo - (To Nov. 12)

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin hosts foreign and defence ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries in the Kremlin. Foreign and defence ministers of the CSTO have been in Moscow for an annual meeting. The CSTO, a Russian-led military alliance, consists of 6 post-Soviet countries - Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan ANTALYA, Turkey – Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman attends the World Leaders' Summit of COP31 and holds bilateral meetings with foreign leaders (To Nov. 12)

LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov. 17) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 ACCRA - Ghana's finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson will present the 2027 budget statement in parliament

NAYPYIDAW – Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow visits Myanmar and meets counterpart Tin Maung ‌Swe ahead of the ASEAN leaders' summit COLOMBO - Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake will be presenting his third budget.

BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 BANGKOK - Chinese Premier Li Qiang makes an official visit to Government House in Bangkok, where he will meet Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, with a welcome ceremony and a MOU signing in the evening.

YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest. MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings (To Nov. 15)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

PHNOM PENH - French President Emmanuel Macron pays ⁠a state visit to ​Cambodia at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni (To Nov. 16) GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

CABO VERDE - Cabo Verdean Presidency Election GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day

GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road ⁠Traffic Victims - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 MANILA - ASEAN and Australian leaders meet in Manila for the 6th ASEAN-Australia Summit

MANILA - ASEAN leaders and international partners arrive for a gala dinner hosted by the Philippines ​during the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings MANILA - ASEAN and Chinese leaders meet in Manila for the 29th ASEAN-China Summit

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

MANILA - ASEAN and Japanese leaders meet in Manila for the 29th ASEAN-Japan Summit MANILA - ASEAN leaders meet counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea for the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Manila

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18 GREECE - Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chair annual high-level cooperation meeting in Nicosia to discuss issues ranging from the ethnically split island to maritime zones and energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre

SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a ⁠Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen. SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen (To Nov. 19)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of ⁠a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 ⁠and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election

SWITZERLAND – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

GLOBAL - World AIDS Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and other officials will participate ‌in the Copenhagen Security Summit - 0745 GMT - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister ‌Narendra Modi will visit Canada (To Dec. 12)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13

HAITI - Haitian Senate Election HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election

HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file ​a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx