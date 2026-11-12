Karnataka: Police arrest mother and her lover for murder of 24-year-old boy in Belagavi

A woman allegedly conspired with her paramour and five others to murder her 24-year-old son for reportedly opposing her relationship with the man, police said on Thursday. According to Police, the accused allegedly lured the victim to Belagavi on the pretext of attending Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations and strangled him to death using a Kannada flag with six people, which included the mother of the victim.

According to police, Vijay's mother, Meena, was in a relationship with Rakesh, a native of Maharashtra. Hence, to conceal their affair from her son, she had reportedly appointed Rakesh as her car driver However, Vijay later came to know about their relationship and strongly objected to the bond. Later, Meena and Rakesh allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him, believing he was an impediment to their bond.

Under this plan, Rakesh and his associates allegedly persuaded Vijay to accompany them to Belagavi on November 1 to witness the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. When the celebrations were ongoing, Rakesh, along with his associates took him to an isolated spot along a highway later that night and strangled the victim with a Kannada flag Meena, who remained in Bengaluru, was allegedly in constant contact with the accused over the phone and monitored the developments surrounding the murder of her son.

Later, Malamaruti police launched an investigation after the body of an unidentified young man was found in an isolated area. During the investigation, police summoned Meena for questioning, and her allegedly suspicious responses prompted investigators to examine the call detail records of Meena, Vijay and Rakesh. Based on interrogation and call records analysis, the police arrested the six accused involved in the case, which included the mother.

The associates names are Sachin, Manoj, Tammanna and Eknath. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)