Turkey, Canada's AtkinsRealis sign deal for study on possible nuclear plant

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 12:54 IST
Turkey, Canada's AtkinsRealis sign deal for study on possible nuclear plant

(Adds details on agreement, background from paragraph 2) ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 12 (Reuters) - C ​anada's AtkinsRealis said on Thursday it had ​signed an agreement with Turkish state-owned ‌nuclear energy ​company TUNAS to conduct a feasibility study for a potential expansion of Turkey's nuclear power programme.

The company said in a statement that it would ‌carry out a comprehensive study to be completed by the end of 2027 for a potential multi-unit nuclear project, as well as front-end engineering and design (FEED) work. Turkey is looking to expand its nuclear programme beyond the 4.8-gigawatt Akkuyu ‌plant under construction by Russia's Rosatom in the Mediterranean province of Mersin, with sites in the Black Sea ‌province of Sinop and the northwestern Thrace region identified as potential locations for new plants.

The Akkuyu project — Turkey's first nuclear power plant — has faced repeated delays, with Rosatom now expecting the first reactor to achieve its first self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction before the ⁠end of ​this year. Joe St. Julian, ⁠President, Nuclear at AtkinsRealis, told Reuters that the parties were currently discussing a six-unit plan for a 4.5-gigawatt plant in Turkey, ⁠adding that they planned to complete the engineering design study by 2028, with that leading to a final investment decision.

There was ​also agreement on a roadmap for financing the project, St. Julian said. The agreement was signed by ⁠AtkinsRealis subsidiary Candu Energy on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in the southern Turkish province of Antalya.

Ankara has said it ⁠was ​in talks with Canada, South Korea, Russia, Japan and China on a potential plant. It has signed memorandums of understanding with Canada and South Korea on nuclear cooperation, with financing and costs being a ⁠key factor. Last week, unveiling the country's national energy plan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Ankara aims to raise nuclear ⁠capacity to 10 GW ⁠by 2040 and expects nuclear power to meet 11% of electricity demand by then. He has also described 2027 as a decision year for plans in Sinop ‌or Thrace.

TRENDING

1
Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Household Livelihoods

Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Hou...

Global
2
AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared Progress
Blog

AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared ...

Global
3
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
4
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Europe’s Farm Payments: A Study of Support, Early Setbacks and Lasting Gains

What Keeps Rwanda’s Women Farmers From Using AI to Protect Their Banana Crops?

One Supply Chain, Two Pressures: The Carbon Cost Hidden in Türkiye’s Fertiliser Trade

Saving Fuel Without Draining the Battery: A New AI Approach to Hybrid Car Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026