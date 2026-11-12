Amit Shah to discuss measures to curb organised crime with Delhi Police: Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday will visit Delhi Police Headquarters this afternoon to take stock of the law and order situation and discuss measures to curb organised crime, the trafficking of illegal weapons, and related illicit activities, police sources said.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 13:55 IST
Amit Shah to discuss measures to curb organised crime with Delhi Police: Sources
Union Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday will visit Delhi Police Headquarters this afternoon to take stock of the law and order situation and discuss measures to curb organised crime, the trafficking of illegal weapons, and related illicit activities, police sources said. According to sources, directives will be issued to formulate an effective strategy to curb these issues.

Furthermore, the Home Minister is expected to seek feedback from senior officials regarding the matters discussed in his previous meeting with the Delhi Police, concerning women's safety and the drug trade. Earlier on October 24, Amit Shah visited the Delhi Police headquarters to meet senior police officials to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital. Alongside, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also arrived at the headquarters.

Shah discussed measures for women's safety in the national capital and steps to curb the illicit drug trade. After achieving the goal of a Naxal-free India, the Modi government has now set a target of making a ‘Drug-Free India’ by December 31, 2029.

Shah made the announcement while addressing the Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial here in the national capital, mentioning that the drug menace is a serious challenge for the whole country. "We have set a target to eliminate the drug menace from India by December 31, 2029," Shah said on the occasion.

On his recent visit to Gujarat, Amit Shah also appealed to everyone to take responsibility for making a ‘Drug-free Gujarat’ before December 31, 2028. The October 24 meeting also came amid protests by opposition parties and student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The meeting preceded the Congress-led INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)

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