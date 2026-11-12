Top Russian diplomat says too soon to say trust restored between Moscow and Kyiv after talks

​Russian ​Deputy Foreign Minister ‌Sergei Ryabkov ​said it was too ‌soon to say that trust had been restored between ‌Russia and Ukraine following ‌peace talks In Abu Dhabi, the Interfax news agency cited ⁠him ​as ⁠saying on Thursday.

Ryabkov made his comments ⁠as US envoys Jared ​Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived ⁠in Moscow on Thursday for ⁠talks ​with Russian President Vladimir Putin, part of ⁠their latest push for a peace ⁠deal ⁠in Ukraine.