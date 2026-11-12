Top Russian diplomat says too soon to say trust restored between Moscow and Kyiv after talks
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said it was too soon to say that trust had been restored between Russia and Ukraine following peace talks In Abu Dhabi, the Interfax news agency cited him as saying on Thursday.
Ryabkov made his comments as US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Thursday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, part of their latest push for a peace deal in Ukraine.