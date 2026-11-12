Threatening email warns of bomb blasts at multiple locations in Mumbai; security stepped up: Sources

Security agencies in Mumbai have been put on alert following a threatening email warning of bomb blasts at several prominent locations in the city, including the Mayor's office, banks, a court, actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, sources said on Thursday. A threatening email received on November 12 at 10:52 AM has raised security concerns in Mumbai. Sent by an address identified as reduak079@gmail.com to recipients including Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials (ZO Mumbai, LCB Mumbai Cuffe Parade, and BO Zaveri Bazar), the message warns of multiple bomb blasts and attacks across the city.

According to sources, the Municipal Corporation was also mentioned in the threatening email, following which its security system was put on alert. The email, signed under the name "KHALISTAN National Army" with names listed as Eng. Guranakh Singh, Rukan Shahwala, and Dr. Gurnirvair Singh Khan Rajada, outlines several specific threats.

A threat of a bomb blast at a Punjab National Bank branch in Mumbai scheduled for 1:11 PM. It also mentions potential bomb threats targeting Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport at 9:11 PM, as well as a "Daljit B"omb iPhone Dhamake" at the Mahalaxmi Stadium. Warnings were also directed at actor Amitabh Bachchan ("Bachhan de JALSA te Car B0mb Hamla") and singer Diljit Dosanjh, cautioning people against attending upcoming shows.

The text also includes specific references to threats directed at a court at 2:11 PM and the "Mayor's office" at 3:11 PM. The email also includes a footer note stating that the corporate email domain has been migrated from "pnb.co.in" to "pnbbank.in". Law enforcement and security agencies are expected to investigate the source and credibility of the threat.

Security checks and inspections were subsequently carried out at the locations mentioned in the email. However, no suspicious activity was found during the inspection, sources said.

Further details are awaited. The latest threat comes days after additional security arrangements were reportedly made outside Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa.

On November 1, the veteran actor greeted fans during his customary Sunday interaction outside his residence while standing inside a transparent protective enclosure, reportedly installed as an additional security measure. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, was also present during the interaction, while security personnel were deployed at the spot.

The additional security arrangement came after a bomb threat email allegedly targeting Bachchan's bungalow was reported to Mumbai Police in October. The threatening email was reportedly received by a school in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, following which police initiated an investigation. Amitabh Bachchan regularly steps out of his Juhu residence on Sundays to greet fans who gather outside to catch a glimpse of the actor. (ANI)