Iranian men found guilty in UK of assisting Iranian intelligence

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 17:16 IST
Iranian men found guilty in UK of assisting Iranian intelligence

Two Iranian men were found guilty ​on Thursday of spying on ‌dissident journalists ​in Britain on behalf of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, a case British police said reflected increasing activity by Iran.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, was ‌found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court of two offences and Farhad Javadi Manesh, 46, was convicted of one offence under Britain's National Security Act. Police said the convictions marked the first time ‌Iranian nationals had been convicted under the National Security Act, introduced in 2023 to counter threats ‌from foreign states including Iran, which the authorities say have risen sharply.

Sepahvand was directed by the IRGC or "middlemen" for Iranian intelligence, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Vicki Evans said, adding the case "highlights the continuing and increasing ⁠threat ​to the UK from ⁠Iran". Iran has repeatedly denied involvement in spying or any such activity, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said ⁠he was "disturbed" by the arrests of Sepahvand and others in May 2025.

Prosecutors said at the ​start of Sepahvand and Manesh's trial last month that they had been carrying out surveillance ⁠on journalists working for Iran International, a Persian-language television station which is critical of Iran's government, between August 2024 and ⁠March ​2025. Sepahvand was convicted of assisting a foreign intelligence service and a second charge relating to what prosecutors said was a plan for Sepahvand to attack one or more ⁠of their targets.

Manesh was convicted of assisting a foreign intelligence service, but acquitted of the second ⁠charge relating to preparing ⁠for an attack. They will both be sentenced next month. A third man, Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 57, was acquitted of both charges.

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