YSRCP assures help to SMA-hit toddler, alleges Andhra ministers ignored parents

YSRCP continues its tryst with coming to the rescue of the needy by pooling funds to save a child suffering from a rare genetic disorder, even as the ruling coalition has shown no interest in even hearing the plight of poor parents. 

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 16:31 IST
YSRCP assures help to SMA-hit toddler, alleges Andhra ministers ignored parents
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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YSRCP continues its tryst with coming to the rescue of the needy by pooling funds to save a child suffering from a rare genetic disorder, even as the ruling coalition has shown no interest in even hearing the plight of poor parents, a release said. Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his generosity once again to extend all help to the 18-month-old Varshit, who is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

The infant, along with his parents, was shown to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by Party spokesperson Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy on Thursday, who apprised him of the plight of the parents. The medicine to be administered to the boy cost about Rs 1.5 crore and is available in a hospital in Malaysia. After preliminary tests, the date for the treatment was fixed on December 21, which is the birthday of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The parents had earlier met the State Health and Education Ministers,  Satya Kumar Yadav and Nara Lokesh respectively who refused to even see the parents, leave alone the helping part of it. The parents then approached YSRCP, and Rachamallu took the initiative and pooled one-third of the required money and appealed to donors to be generous to help the poor family.

"YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured that all needed help would be extended from his side," Rachamallu said and flayed the ruling coalition for showing the least concern for the person in need. "They then approached us, and we took up the issue, got his test, sent the blood samples to Malaysia and took the appointment on December 21. The parents and the boy are so poor that we had to provide for their passports even," he said.

"YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken up several such charitable decisions during his tenure and helped many suffering persons in getting quality and costly medical treatment, while Lokesh and the Health Minister refused even an appointment, which shows the difference and contrast," he added. (ANI)

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