BJP’s Jagdambika Pal dismisses Owaisi-Azad tie-up as "alliance of convenience"; SP says it will benefit BJP

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Thursday dismissed the newly announced alliance between AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president Chandrashekhar Azad for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, describing it as an "alliance of convenience" and expressing confidence that the BJP would form the government in the state again. Reacting to the formation of the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', Pal said political alliances were often forged before elections but fell apart after electoral defeats, with partners eventually turning against each other.

"Alliances are formed before elections, and after losing the elections, these alliances fall apart, and they hurl abuses at each other. So the people of the state already know that this is just an electoral alliance, just an alliance of convenience," he told ANI. Pal further asserted that the BJP would retain power in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 Assembly elections.

"The BJP will form the government in Uttar Pradesh again," he said. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Ramashankar Rajbhar questioned Owaisi's political ambitions and said the contest in Uttar Pradesh would be primarily between the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

"Owaisi should aim to become a Chief Minister. He ought to be fighting the battle for Hyderabad. In Uttar Pradesh, the contest will be a direct face-off between the NDA and the INDIA alliance," Rajbhar told ANI. He alleged that the alliances being formed in the state were aimed at benefiting the BJP by diverting votes from the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA bloc.

"The alliances currently being formed have the real objective of benefiting the BJP--by siphoning off votes from the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA alliance. The people will reject it," he said. Rajbhar also accused the two leaders of weakening the cause of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak), saying, "Instead of strengthening the cause of the PDA, both are actually weakening it."

"Owaisi constantly makes inflammatory statements against Hindus. He is always peddling religious extremism--yet, has the BJP ever filed an FIR against him?" he added. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhi Singh also criticised the alliance, calling it a formation of opportunistic forces and alleging an understanding with the BJP.

"This is an alliance of opportunistic forces, formed simply to gain power, and they have an understanding with the BJP. They must first clarify whether they are fighting against the BJP or against other parties," she told ANI. Singh said the Samajwadi Party was focused on its own electoral preparations and that its workers were reaching out to voters across polling booths.

"Their issues, candidates and seat-sharing arrangements are their own strategy. We are fighting our own election. Our workers are reaching every booth, correcting voter details and protecting everyone's right to vote," she said. The reactions came after earlier in the day Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad announced the formation of the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, naming Azad as the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate.

Announcing the alliance at a joint press conference in Lucknow, Owaisi said the front would work towards bringing social change and addressing issues concerning marginalised communities, unemployment and farmers. Owaisi expressed confidence that the alliance would prevent the BJP from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term.

Chandrashekhar Azad, meanwhile, clarified that the formation was not merely a 'Third Front' but a platform for social change representing marginalised, deprived, oppressed and exploited sections of society. He also announced that the alliance would jointly contest all 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, adding that there were no differences between the partners over seat-sharing. (ANI)