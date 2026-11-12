"A life dedicated to understanding and preserving nature": India's 'Birdman' Salim Ali remembered on his 130th birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to ornithologist, the late Salim Ali, on Thursday on his 130th birth anniversary. "Today, we commemorate the 130th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Sálim Ali (12 November 1896), India's foremost ornithologist and one of the greatest champions of biodiversity conservation," Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh posted on X.

"Fondly remembered as the "Birdman of India", his groundbreaking contributions to bird studies, wildlife research and environmental protection continue to inspire researchers, naturalists, and conservationists worldwide," Singh added, continuing, "A big salute to a life dedicated to understanding and preserving nature." The Indian National Congress too posted from its official X handle. "Remembering Dr. Salim Ali, the Birdman of India, on his birth anniversary. His pioneering contributions to ornithology and wildlife conservation continue to inspire generations to protect India's rich biodiversity."

"Today marks the birth anniversary of the distinguished ornithologist, naturalist and pioneer of bird conservation, Dr. Salim Ali, who is world-renowned as the 'Birdman of India,' " Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Plain Tribes and Information Technology of Assam, posted on X. According to Pegu, Ali dedicated his entire life to the study, research and conservation of birds. "Born on this day in 1896, this eminent personality- honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan - dedicated his entire life to the study, research and conservation of birds. His contribution to introducing systematic bird surveys in India and advancing the field of ornithology remains unforgettable."

"In connection with the birthday of this legendary ornithologist, November 12 is celebrated as National Bird Watching Day. On this special day, let us pay our deep respects to him and take a collective pledge to work together for the protection of nature's magnificent creations - birds as well as the conservation of their habitats and the growth of their population," Pegu said. The Bombay Natural History Society also remembered Ali, "honouring the legendary ornithologist whose pioneering work transformed the understanding of India’s rich avian diversity."

"Dr. Sálim Ali shared a remarkable association with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), serving as its first Indian Honorary Secretary and later as President. His contributions strengthened ornithological research, bird documentation and wildlife conservation in India," the organisation posted on X. "Through extensive bird surveys and landmark publications such as The Book of Indian Birds, he inspired generations to explore, understand and protect the natural world. A passionate advocate for habitat conservation, his efforts helped shape India’s modern wildlife conservation movement. On his 130th Birth Anniversary, BNHS pays tribute to his extraordinary legacy and enduring contribution to ornithology and nature conservation. His legacy continues to inspire generations to observe, understand and conserve nature," the post concluded. (ANI)