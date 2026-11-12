DU associate professor sent on leave after sexual harassment complaint by student

An associate professor at Delhi University's Satyawati College has been placed on leave and issued a show-cause notice following a woman's complaint alleging sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour. The college's Internal Complaints Committee is investigating the matter.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 17:01 IST
DU associate professor sent on leave after sexual harassment complaint by student
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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An associate professor at Delhi University's Satyawati College has been placed on leave and issued a show-cause notice following a complaint of alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by a woman student, a faculty member confirmed. The college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is examining the complaint, which was filed by the student on November 2, two days after the alleged incident, according to information available.

The student has alleged that the associate professor repeatedly contacted her over the phone and sent her an obscene PDF document, claiming it was part of the syllabus. The complaint reportedly mentions multiple instances of alleged harassment, inappropriate conduct and the use of vulgar language. The matter is currently under investigation by the college's ICC. The committee is expected to submit its findings, following which the matter will be referred to the college's governing body and the university for further action.

The development comes months after Satyawati College suspended two faculty members over separate sexual harassment allegations. (ANI)

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