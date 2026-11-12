"Karnataka has done a great job": CM DK Shivakumar ahead of PM Modi's inauguration of Bengaluru Metro Pink Line

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the state had done a great job, while acknowledging that much more remained to be done, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Karnataka. Speaking to the media, the Karnataka CM said, "The Prime Minister is arriving, and the Pink Line will be inaugurated. Karnataka has done a great job, though there are still many things left to be done..."

His remarks came ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Karnataka and Gujarat on November 13 and 14, during which he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru. As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, developed at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore.

He will also inaugurate the Transmission Scheme for Integration of Renewable Energy Zones (Phase-II) in Koppal-II and Gadag-II, developed at an investment of around Rs 4,450 crore. The transmission system will facilitate the evacuation of approximately 2 GW of renewable energy potential from the Koppal and Gadag regions for onward transmission and distribution across the grid. Additionally, he will inaugurate the Transmission Scheme for the Solar Energy Zone in Bidar, developed at an investment of around Rs 1,370 crore. The project involves the establishment of a Bidar Pooling Station and will facilitate the evacuation of 2.5 GW of solar power from the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Transmission Scheme for Integration of Davanagere/Chitradurga and Ballari Renewable Energy Zones, at an investment of over Rs 3,450 crore. Another project, the Transmission System Strengthening project for Integration of Additional Renewable Energy Potential at Davanagere and Ballari, will also see its foundation stone laid, with an investment of over Rs 1,100 crore. In the energy sector, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation India's largest underground LPG storage cavern in Mangaluru, constructed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore. With a storage capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes, the facility is expected to strengthen India's LPG storage infrastructure. The project also includes a 9.4 km LPG pipeline connecting New Mangalore Port to the main terminal.

He will also dedicate the Devangonthi Marketing Terminal of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), Bengaluru, built at an investment of Rs 330 crore to strengthen petroleum product storage and distribution infrastructure in Karnataka. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of GAIL's Compressed Biogas Plant at Haralakunte, Bengaluru. The plant will process approximately 300 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily to produce 12.6 tonnes of clean Compressed Biogas (CBG).

In the railway sector, PM Modi will inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme -- Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road. The redeveloped stations will offer improved passenger amenities and promote local commercial activities and tourism. He will also dedicate to the nation the 45 km Bagalkot-Wandal railway line doubling section, part of the 284 km Gadag-Hospet Doubling Project, which is expected to improve passenger and freight movement, support local trade and facilitate coal supply to the Kudgi NTPC plant.

Further, he will dedicate the electrification of the 55 km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat railway section. With its completion, the entire Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route will be fully electrified. PM Modi will also flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, connecting key destinations including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar before reaching Madgaon in Goa.

The service is expected to provide faster rail connectivity between Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka and Goa, benefiting passengers and boosting tourism in the region. (ANI)