"Front for political change": Chandrashekhar Azad launches 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'; invites opposition

Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram President and MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday officially announced the formation of a new political front, the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Positioning the coalition as a unified platform for marginalised and oppressed communities, Azad underscored its broader political journey.

"'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' will become a powerful voice for the vulnerable, the marginalised, the oppressed, and the downtrodden. This Front will ultimately become a 'Front for Political Change', mark my words," Azad told ANI. Addressing the possibility of a wider anti-BJP coalition, Azad stated that invitations have been extended to the Congress and other opposition parties to prevent vote fragmentation, noting that specific seats have been kept reserved for them.

He said, "We have extended an invitation to the Congress and all other opposition parties. If they wish to become part of a larger alliance that can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more effectively and prevent the fragmentation of opposition votes, we would certainly welcome them. Seats have been kept reserved for the opposition parties I mentioned, should they decide to join us. If they choose not to join, we will contest the elections with full strength. There are no disagreements between us. We will fight together like a family. There is no issue at all." Critiquing the performance of previous political alternatives, he added that other alliances have failed to stop the BJP, noting that the trust now lies with the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'.

He added, "There is great enthusiasm among the public for this front, as they have already given the other side multiple opportunities in 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024. These other alliances have failed to stop the BJP. Consequently, the public's trust now lies with the alliance between the Azad Samaj Party and the AIMIM, the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'." Outlining the core socio-economic agenda of the newly formed front, Azad stated, "I can say that we will provide free education from Classes 1 to 12. We will ensure quality education by building excellent schools with proper infrastructure, providing textbooks, maintaining cleanliness and ensuring access to clean drinking water. We will ensure that medicines are available, doctors report to duty on time, and hospitals provide all basic facilities."

Expanding on economic development, employment generation, and social justice, Azad added, "Furthermore, we will establish industrial zones to create employment opportunities for the youth. We will attract investments that generate local jobs and reduce migration. We will strive to provide employment opportunities for women through small-scale and cottage industries while prioritising their safety and empowerment. We will work towards the economic advancement of the poor and address the existing backlog in recruitment. We will focus on ensuring that people receive the rights they have long been denied, including their rights relating to promotions and reservations. Our top priority will be to put an end to injustice, atrocities and oppression. We will work firmly to ensure that no one is murdered and that no woman or girl is subjected to humiliation." Raising concerns over electoral integrity and voter lists, Azad emphasised that the alliance is closely tracking administrative procedures.

"Our alliance partners have requested a copy of the list to understand whose names have been removed, whether they belong to the ruling party's support base or to the weaker sections of society. We need to know this. We will not tolerate vote theft, and we demand that elections be conducted using ballot papers," Chandrashekhar Azad said. The remarks came after Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president and MP Chandrashekhar Azad announced the alliance at a joint press conference in Lucknow.

On Thursday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the newly formed 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', an alliance between the AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram, would emerge as a strong political alternative in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, naming Chandrashekhar Azad as its Chief Ministerial candidate. The alliance was announced on Thursday by Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president and MP Chandrashekhar Azad at a joint press conference in Lucknow.

Naming the formation 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', Owaisi had said the front would work towards social change and represent marginalised communities, while asserting that it would prevent the BJP from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third time. Chandrashekhar Azad had clarified that the formation was not merely a 'Third Front' but a political platform for social change representing marginalised, deprived, oppressed and exploited sections of society.

He also announced that the alliance would contest all 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh together, adding that there were no differences between the partners over seat-sharing. The alliance has invited the Samajwadi Party and Congress to join its fight against the state government ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The proposed partnership seeks to bring Dalit and Muslim communities onto a common political platform and build an alternative political formation in the state.

Muslims constitute approximately 19 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population, while Scheduled Castes account for around 21 per cent, making them significant sections of the state's electorate. (ANI)