Fresh snowfall makes roads unsafe in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti; traffic halted on routes to Shinkula, Baralacha, Kunzum passes

According to a public advisory issued by Lahaul and Spiti Police, all vehicles heading towards Shinkula Top and Baralacha Top have been stopped at Darcha Police Post.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 10:20 IST
Fresh snowfall makes roads unsafe in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti; traffic halted on routes to Shinkula, Baralacha, Kunzum passes
Lahaul witnesses fresh snowfall (Photo/Lahaul Police). Image Credit: ANI
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Authorities in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district have closed several high-altitude roads to vehicular traffic following continuous snowfall since Thursday night, citing unsafe road conditions at Shinkula Pass, Baralacha Pass, Kunzum Top and other higher reaches. According to a public advisory issued by Lahaul and Spiti Police, all vehicles heading towards Shinkula Top and Baralacha Top have been stopped at Darcha Police Post.

Similarly, vehicular movement towards Kunzum Top has been stopped at Losar Check Post, while the road from Gramphoo towards Chhatru and Kunzum Top has also been closed. The police said that in emergency situations, only 4x4 vehicles fitted with proper snow chains may be allowed to move, depending on road and weather conditions.

Appealing to tourists and the general public, the police urged people to strictly follow advisories issued by the district administration and police and avoid travelling to high-altitude areas until weather and road conditions improve. The advisory further stated that those required to travel to these areas for essential reasons must obtain permission, use only 4x4 vehicles fitted with snow chains and carry adequate warm clothing.

"Your safety is our top priority," the Lahaul and Spiti Police said, urging people to cooperate with the police and district administration and avoid taking risks. Meanwhile, fresh snowfall began early Friday morning at Rohtang Pass and Marhi also, with approximately 4-5 inches of snow recorded at Rohtang Pass and around one inch at Marhi.

In view of public and tourist safety, vehicular movement from Marhi towards Rohtang Pass has been completely suspended, with only emergency vehicles being allowed, according to the Manali police. Instructions have also been issued at the Gulaba Barrier, while vehicles that had already reached Marhi are being safely sent back towards Manali. (ANI)

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