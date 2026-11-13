IMD forecasts snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal over next 24 hours; temperatures drop by 2-6 degrees

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours under the influence of an active western disturbance, even as temperatures across the state have dropped by 2 to 6 degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours. The weather department said districts including Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Kinnaur were experiencing cloudy conditions, with light to moderate rainfall likely in parts of these regions. Snowfall is also expected in higher-altitude areas, particularly around Rohtang Pass, Baralacha Pass and other high reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba.

Senior IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma, speaking with ANI in Shimla on Friday, said the western disturbance was still active and influencing weather conditions across several parts of the state. "During the past 24 hours, light rainfall was reported in parts of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti, while higher-altitude areas witnessed light snowfall. The western disturbance is still active, and snowfall is likely in the higher reaches of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti over the next 24 hours, particularly around Rohtang Pass and Baralacha Pass."

Sharma said temperatures had fallen by around 2 to 6 degrees Celsius across Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at 31.4 degrees Celsius, while Shimla recorded around 18.4 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Dharamshala, Kangra, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Mandi remained between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius. He said cloudy conditions during the early morning and late-night hours were likely to keep daytime temperatures significantly below normal on Friday.

"Due to persistent cloud cover, daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 15 degrees below normal today. However, from November 14, weather conditions are likely to improve in most parts of the state, with sunshine returning and temperatures gradually recovering over the next few days." The IMD scientist said that on November 14 and 15, isolated spells of light rainfall could occur in some parts of the intermediate hill districts, particularly Kangra, Chamba, Kullu and Mandi, while the plains and other districts were likely to experience largely clear weather.

He added that weather activity would considerably reduce after November 14, with mainly dry conditions expected across the state from November 16 onwards. Meanwhile, cloudy skies may persist over parts of Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur, although the possibility of rainfall in these districts remains low, Sharma said. (ANI)