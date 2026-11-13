Minor girl gang-raped at Haldwani hotel: Ex-ABVP presidential candidate Dheeraj Bisht among 4 arrested

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Haldwani, following which police arrested four accused, including Dheeraj Bisht, who contested the MBPG College student union elections as an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) presidential candidate, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC said on Friday. The other three accused have been identified as Nitin Pal, Ansh Khatri and Himanshu Boni.

According to the complaint submitted by the victim's family at the Mukhani police station, the four accused allegedly lured and coerced the minor into going to a hotel located within the Mukhani police station limits, where they allegedly subjected her to sexual assault through threats and intimidation. Speaking to ANI, Nainital SSP said that an FIR had been registered under relevant legal provisions.

"In the Mukhani police station area, the family of a minor girl approached the Mukhani police station and submitted a formal complaint. The complaint states that four young men coerced and lured their daughter to a hotel in Mukhani, where they subjected her to a heinous act—essentially forcing her into non-consensual sexual relations through threats and intimidation. This is a highly grave and serious matter, which we have taken up as a challenge. We immediately issued necessary instructions to the Station House Officer (SHO) to register an FIR, which has now been done under the relevant legal sections," the SSP said. He further said that all four named accused had been apprehended and that the preliminary investigation, including the inspection of the hotel premises and examination of CCTV footage, had corroborated the occurrence of the incident.

The SSP added that medical examinations and other necessary legal formalities were underway, and assured that strict action would be taken in accordance with the law. "Several police teams were dispatched, and all four named accused—Dheeraj Bisht, Nitin Pal, Ansh Khatri, and Himanshu Boni—have been apprehended. Upon questioning them while in custody, the incident was confirmed. Furthermore, a preliminary investigation by the police at the scene—the hotel—has corroborated the occurrence of the incident. Evidence gathered from the inspection of the crime scene and CCTV footage also confirms the event," he said.

"Given the gravity of the situation, we promptly registered an FIR and deployed multiple teams to track down and arrest all four accused. Legal procedures, including medical examinations and other necessary formalities, are currently underway, and the strictest possible action will be taken in accordance with the law," he added. (ANI)