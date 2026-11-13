Incremental gas output from Venezuela offshore project to be sent to Colombia, PDVSA says
About 65 million cubic feet per day of incremental gas production expected at Venezuela's Perla offshore project will be exported to Colombia via a pipeline currently in repair, the head of Venezuelan state-run PDVSA, Hector Obregon, said on Friday. The plan is part of a recently signed agreement to secure initial gas supplies to send to neighboring Colombia, Obregon said at a gas conference.
Spain's Repsol and Italy's Eni, which operate the Perla project, had said earlier this year that the output increase to a total 645 million cubic feet per day would be available by the first quarter of 2028.