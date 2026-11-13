Incremental gas output from Venezuela offshore project to be sent to Colombia, PDVSA says

About ​65 million ​cubic feet ‌per day of ​incremental gas production expected at Venezuela's ‌Perla offshore project will be exported to Colombia via a pipeline currently in ‌repair, the head of Venezuelan ‌state-run PDVSA, Hector Obregon, said on Friday. The plan is part of a recently ⁠signed ​agreement ⁠to secure initial gas supplies to send ⁠to neighboring Colombia, Obregon said at a ​gas conference.

Spain's Repsol and Italy's ⁠Eni, which operate the Perla project, had ⁠said ​earlier this year that the output increase to a total ⁠645 million cubic feet per day ⁠would be ⁠available by the first quarter of 2028.