Tamil Nadu: Mayiladuthurai temple witnesses unique Soorasamharam ritual during Kandha Sashti

A unique Soorasamharam ceremony was held at the famous Mayuranathar Temple in Mayiladuthurai on Monday, marking the sixth day of the Kandha Sashti festival, during which Lord Subramania received the divine Vajrayudha from Sri Gauri Mayuranathar before slaying the demon Soorapadman. Thousands of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the special ritual and offer prayers.

The Mayuranathar Temple, which belongs to the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, houses the Kumara Kattalai shrine dedicated to Sri Subramania Swamy, which is administered by the Dharmapuram Adheenam. As part of the Kandha Sashti festival celebrations, the presiding deity was adorned with golden armour and gave darshan to devotees. Meanwhile, the processional deity of Sri Subramania Swamy, accompanied by his consorts Sri Valli and Devasena, was brought before the sanctum. Mangala Deeparadhana was performed with both deities facing each other.

Unlike the traditional practice at most temples, where Lord Murugan receives the divine weapon from Goddess Parvati, a unique ritual was observed at Mayuranathar Temple. Special pujas were performed for the sacred kalasams in the Maha Mandapam, followed by special abhishekams to the divine weapon. Lord Subramania subsequently received the Vajrayudha from Sri Gauri Mayuranathar. Following the ritual, Sri Subramania Swamy, accompanied by his consorts Sri Valli and Devasena, was taken in a procession on the peacock vahana at the Kumara Kattalai Mandapam. Shodasa Deeparadhana and Maha Deeparadhana were also performed.

After the completion of the Yagasala rituals and Poornahuthi, the Soorasamharam ceremony took place at Keezha Ratha Street. During the ritual, Lord Murugan slayed the demon Soorapadman, who appeared in different forms, including Lord Ganesha and a lion, using the Vajrayudha. Following the slaying of the demon, special neivedhyam offerings were made to Lord Murugan, and prayers were performed.

Thousands of devotees participated in the celebrations, raising devotional slogans such as “Muruga Arohara” and “Vetri Vel Muruganukku Arohara”. Sri Subramania Thambiran Swamigal of the Dharmapuram Adheenam’s Kumara Kattalai, the District Judge and several other devotees participated in the event.

The celebrations concluded with a procession of Lord Murugan through the temple streets. (ANI)