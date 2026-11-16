"Joyous season": Odisha officials offer Arghya to rising Sun on Chhath Puja's final day in Bhubaneswar

Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar, and Odisha Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur on Monday offered 'Arghya' to the rising Sun at Kuakhai River Ghat in Bhubaneswar, joining devotees in the morning rituals on the final day of Chhath Puja. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar described Chhath as a cherished folk tradition and said devotees observing the 36-hour fast would return home after the rituals to worship their family deity and perform the customary purification of their kitchens before breaking their fast.

"The great festival of Chhath—a cherished folk tradition—has just concluded, following a 36-hour fast. Those who observed the fast have not yet eaten anything. They will return home, where they will worship their family deity and perform the ritual purification of the kitchen. Only after that will they have any food," he said. He said devotees would resume their daily routines after completing the rituals and highlighted the significance of worshipping the rising Sun during the festival.

"During the festival of Chhath, by absorbing energy from the rising sun, they are able to return to their daily routines. It is a truly joyous season," he said. Inspector General of Police, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar, Himanshu Kumar Lal, who also holds additional charge of the Special Task Force (STF), described Chhath as a unique festival in which devotees worship both the setting and rising Sun.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the festival. "Chhath is a grand festival—a unique one—in which both the setting sun and the rising sun are worshipped. Being able to participate in this significant occasion is a blessing from the Divine, and I am truly grateful for this opportunity," he said.

Secretary, Odisha Government’s Department of Women and Child Development, Mrinalini Darswal, joined the prayers of devotees seeking the well-being, health and peace of their families. "I join in the prayers of all the devotees gathered at the riverbanks who are invoking Chhathi Maiya, seeking the well-being, health, and peace of their families," she said.

She said Chhath reflected the age-old tradition of worshipping and respecting nature, with the Sun revered as the provider and central force of the natural world. Drawing a parallel with Odisha’s tradition of worshipping a sister alongside her brother, Darswal highlighted the worship of Chhathi Maiya as the sister of the Sun God. "We Hindus have worshipped and respected nature since ancient times. The Chhath festival is an expression of this very sentiment. We revere the Sun, the ultimate provider and the central axis of the natural world. Furthermore, much like the tradition in Odisha where a sister is worshipped alongside her brother, we also worship Chhathi Maiya, who is the sister of the Sun God," she said.

From the perspective of women and child development, she said the worship of girls and treating them with reverence symbolised placing them at the forefront of society. "Speaking from the perspective of the Department of Women and Child Development, I would say that worshipping girls—by regarding them as objects of reverence—symbolises placing them at the forefront of society," she added. (ANI)