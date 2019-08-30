Rajiv Gauba assumes charge as Cabinet Secretary after retirement of P.K. Sinha

Shri Rajiv Gauba today took over as the new Cabinet Secretary in the Government of India after the superannuation of Shri P.K. Sinha. He is an IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre (1982 batch) and has held important assignments like Union Home Secretary, Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India and Chief Secretary, Jharkhand. He has also represented India at the International Monetary Fund.

Shri Gauba brings to his new assignment rich and wide-ranging experience spanning Security, Governance and Financial verticals in the Central and State Governments as also in international organizations.

He was one of the key implementers of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu & Kashmir and is widely credited for flawless and smooth implementation of the decision. With an eye for details, he spearheaded the formulation and execution of these initiatives in MHA. Along with a small core team, he gave final shape to constitutional and legal aspects while working out administrative and security arrangements.

Earlier, during his stint in MHA as Additional Secretary, he prepared a multi-pronged action plan in 2015 to tackle LWE and steered its implementation which has resulted in significantly shrinking the spread of Maoists' area of influence.

Besides MHA, Shri Gauba has served in the Central Government in wide-ranging areas such as Urban Development, Defence, Environment & Forests, and Department of Electronics and Information Technology.

As Chief Secretary of Jharkhand, Shri Gauba had introduced major governance and economic reforms including lateral entry of professionals, restructuring, downsizing of Ministries, and labor reforms. Jharkhand leaped from the bottom of the table to 3rd rank in Ease of Doing Business during his tenure.

Shri Gauba has also served in the International Monetary Fund representing the country for four years on the Board of IMF.

