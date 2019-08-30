3 killed after blast in Taimani area of Kabul and Grishk dist of Helmand

Three people have been killed as a result of the blasts that occured in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and Helmand province.

An explosion was reported on the second street in the Taimani area of Kabul city on Friday evening, according to local media reports.

The explosion was the result of a suicide bombing attack which has reportedly resulted in the death of one person.

In addition, at least four people, including three women have been injured as a result the explosion, Tolo news reported citing Nusrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.

There were no further immediate reports about the casualties or the number of people injured in the blast.

No one has claimed the responsibility for the blast yet.

At least four people were wounded in an #explosion in the 2nd Street of Taimani in Kabul's PD4, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Nusrat Rahimi, said. — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 30, 2019

On the other hand, At least 2 people were killed and four others were wounded in a blast in Grishk district of Helmand province.

According to local media reports, the explosives were detonated in a rickshaw and blasted on Friday 5:30 pm (local time) in front of the district's military camp.

No individual or group has yet claimed the responsibility for this attack either.