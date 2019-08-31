Hong Kong protests: Undercover police making arrests? Videos go viral

Hong Kong police has fired tear gas and used water cannons against protesters defying the ban on rallying. This is the 13th straight weekend that protesters have taken on streets to raise their voice against increasing Chinese influence in the semi-autonomous region.

Police had banned the demonstration on security grounds, then organizers had canceled it after last weekend saw some of the most violent clashes in months of political turmoil. But large crowds, many in their signature black T-shirts and under a colorful canopy of umbrellas, snaked through Hong Kong island anyway, blocking roads in the financial heart and chanting "Reclaim Hong Kong. Revolution of our times."

Water cannon attacks protesters at Admiralty pic.twitter.com/4nBFqKUoJQ — Antony Dapiran (@antd) August 31, 2019

One group passed the official residence of Hong Kong's embattled Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam, who is the focal point of anger after trying to pass a bill which would have allowed extradition to China. Another big group massed in the busy shopping district of Causeway Bay, occupying the road and chanting anti-government slogans.

Opposition to the extradition bill -- now suspended but not permanently withdrawn -- has brought much of Hong Kong to the streets. The protests have expanded into a wider pro-democracy call and a rejection of attempts by Beijing to curtail the freedoms of the semi-autonomous territory.

Update 1: Messages are circulating on different social media handles that wet tissues with alcohol can wipe off the "blue dye" that was sprayed on protesters earlier. Authencity of these claims could not be immediately verified.

Word on the street is that the "blue dye" was sprayed so that protesters can be easily identified. The administration might be planning to increase the rate of arrests. Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and a few other leaders of key groups involved in these protests were also arrested a few days earlier.

Update 2: Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has assured India that there is no downtrend in business and trade in unlikely to be impacted due to the protests.

Update 3: Protesters have set a roadblock on fire near police headquarters in Wan Chai, the situation is turning increasingly violent. Huge plumes of smoke are rising from the huge fire.

FIRE AND SMOKE: #AntiELAB protesters have created a major bonfire in the middle of Wanchai #HongKongProtests #香港 pic.twitter.com/EauTPcZfWb — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 31, 2019

Update 4: Fire tenders are still trying to put out the fire started by protesters. On-ground mediapersons fear that the situation might be escalated especially as China's freshly added military troops to the Hong Kong garrison are only a few blocks away from the protests.

China has claimed that rotation of troops was a routine exercise but it has raised concerns among people.

Update 5: Police personnel go undercover as protesters? Demonstrators are worried that police personnel are disguising as protesters after a live stream showed 2 people dressed in black dragging a protester, possibly to arrest him.