Fire breaks out on large boat with over 30 people onboard near Santa Cruz

A major broke out on a large 75 feet boat with over 30 people onboard near Santa Cruz Island off the Los Angeles coastline on Monday early morning. There were 38 people on the boat when the incident happened.

A total of five people have been rescued whereas 33 are still missing. One rescued person was reportedly injured who was taken to the hospital.

The name of the boat involved in the fire is Conception which was based in Santa Barbara Harbor.

Some reports are suggesting that around 34 people have died as a result of the fire but the US Coast Guard has not confirmed the fatalities yet.

At approximately 3:15 am, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders overheard a mayday call of an engulfed 75-foot commercial diving vessel with 38 people aboard.

Crews from the Coast Guard, Santa Barbara Fire Department, Ventura County Fire Department, and Vessel Assist responded. The fire department crews were fighting the fire when the vessel sank 20 yards offshore in 64 feet of water.

A number of rescue boats were launched by the US Coast Guard with the assistance of Ventura County Fire Department to help the people, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Los Angeles said in a tweet.

The tweet read, "The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues."