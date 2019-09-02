International Development News
Richmond County Schools to be closed for 3 days to house Hurricane Dorian evacuees

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 02-09-2019 21:03 IST
A satellite image of Hurricane Dorian Image Credit: ANI

The Richmond County School System has announced that its schools will be closed for at least three days this week in preparation to house Hurricane Dorian evacuees from Savannah-Chatham County.

The schools will be closed from Tuesday, September 3, 2019, through Thursday, September 5, 2019.

The RCSS has said it will begin receiving medical evacuees today on Monday, with the general population to be received tomorrow.

All Richmond County School System extracurricular events are canceled, including Middle School and Junior Varsity Football games.

All RCSS 10-, 11-, and 12-month employees not directly supporting hurricane relief efforts will not report to work.

Reaching Potential through Manufacturing (RPM) Employees will need to contact Dr. Jason Moore for schedules and further guidance.

Meanwhile, the forecasters have said Hurricane Dorian has weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm as it continues to batter the Bahamas with life-threatening wind and storm surge. Dorian is expected to move "dangerously close" to Florida later today.

COUNTRY : United States
