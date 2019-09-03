International Development News
Iran says it is able to resume production of 20% enriched uranium in 2 days

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 03-09-2019 16:43 IST
Iran is capable of resuming production of 20% enriched uranium within two days, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Tuesday.

"If Iran decides, it can have 20% enriched fuel within one to two days," Fars news agency quoted Kamalvandi as saying.

Enriching uranium up to 20% purity is considered an important intermediate stage on the path to obtaining the 90% pure fissile uranium needed for a bomb.

