The HS2 railway project may be delayed by up to seven years and can cost 22 billion pounds more than its previous budget, Birmingham Updates reported citing the company building the project.

The first leg of the high-speed rail network that will link London's Old Oak Common to Birmingham, was supposed to open in 2026.

But now it is being expected that the first leg would not open until between 2028 and 2031, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps declared today.

Mr. Shapps said HS2 chairman Allan Cook "does not believe the current schedule of 2026 for initial services on Phase One is realistic".

The second phase to Manchester and Leeds that was supposed to open in the year of 2033 is now facing a delay of up to seven years and is only expected to open between 2035 and 2040.

Mr. Shapps also confirmed the expected cost of the whole scheme - including phase two, which extends it to Manchester and Leeds - has risen from 56 billion pounds to between 72 56 billion pounds and 78 billion pounds in 2015 prices.

