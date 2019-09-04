Total number of APAs entered into by CBDT as of stand at 297

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has entered into 26 Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) in the first 5 months of the current financial year (April to August 2019). With the signing of these APAs, the total number of APAs entered into by the CBDT as of now stand at 297, which includes 32 Bilateral Advance Pricing Agreements (BAPAs).

Out of these 26 APAs, 1 is a BAPA entered into with the United Kingdom and the remaining 25 are Unilateral Advance Pricing Agreements (UAPAs).

The BAPAs and UAPAs entered into during this period pertain to various sectors and sub-sectors of the economy like Information Technology, Banking, Semiconductor, Power, Pharmaceutical, Hydrocarbon, Publishing, Automobile, etc.

The international transactions covered in all these agreements, inter alia, include the following:-

contract manufacturing

provision of software development services

back office engineering support service

provision of back-office (ITeS) support services

provision of marketing support services

payment of royalty for use of technology and brand

trading and distribution

payment of charter charges

corporate guarantee

intra-group services

interest in financial instruments

The progress of the APA scheme strengthens the Government's resolve to fostering a non-adversarial tax regime. The Indian APA program has been appreciated nationally and internationally for being able to address complex transfer pricing issues in a fair and transparent manner.

(With Inputs from PIB)