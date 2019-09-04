Prahlad Singh Patel holds discussion on ways to boost tourism in Ladakh

On the second day of Leh tour, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel held a meeting with officers of local administration including DC Leh and representatives of the tourism sector at DC office. During the meeting, the Minister discussed better coordination between local administration and central government to boost tourism in Ladakh region.

The Union Minister also attended the closing ceremony of Ladakh Festival 2019 as a chief guest in the evening. Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated the people of Ladakh for their newly acquired status as Union Territory. The Minister also said that since yesterday he is holding meetings with officials and different stakeholders of Ladakh for development of the region. He assured local people about fruitful results of meetings which will be better than their expectations. Shri Patel appreciated Cultural performances of various artists during the closing ceremony of the Festival.

Shri Gyal P Wangyal, Chairman Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council were also present during the event. He said that the people of Ladakh are very happy and excited about the Minister's visit to Leh. He said that we are hoping for good outcomes of these meetings.

Today was the second day of Shri Patel's 3 days tour to Leh for exploring new possibilities in tourism sector in Ladakh. Union Minister is leading a delegation of senior officials of the Ministry of tourism. The delegation is meeting with local administration and tourism stockholders to discuss and draw plans for the development of the tourism sector in Ladakh region.

On his third day of Leh tour the Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism ( I/C), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel will inaugurate Mobile Science Exhibition in Leh Ladakh. Simultaneously, several other buses will roll out with exhibits on the same day in different parts of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)