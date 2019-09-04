Ryanair pilots to stage strikes on several days from Sept 18 to 29

Ryanair pilots will stage a new round of strikes in late September in the ongoing dispute over issues including pay, pensions and maternity benefits.

The walkout will be held over several days from September 18 to 29. The union announced a 48-hour walkout on September 18-19 and 24-hour stoppages on September 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29.

Members of the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) have already taken strike action on August 22 and 23 as well as the first part of this week.

Balpa accused the company of refusing to take part in talks at the conciliation service Acas.

General secretary Brian Strutton said: "We are clear that we want to settle the dispute and bring about a change in Ryanair for the better.

"Pilots in Ryanair are seeking the same kind of policies and agreements that exist in other airlines, our demands are not unreasonable.

"We want to address issues like pensions, loss of license insurance, maternity benefits, allowances and harmonize pay across the UK in a fair, transparent, and consistent structure.

"While this action has considerably disrupted Ryanair, forcing them to engage contractors and bring in foreign crews to run its operation, it has had limited impact on the public's travel plans.

"Ryanair should stop dragging its feet and get back to the negotiating table."