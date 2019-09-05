International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Serious rights violations continue to take place in Burundi: UN rights experts

In their report, the investigators also compared the situation in Burundi with the UN’s framework of analysis for atrocity crimes and found that eight common risk factors for criminal atrocities were present.

UN
Updated: 05-09-2019 07:30 IST
Serious rights violations continue to take place in Burundi: UN rights experts

Unveiling its third report, the Commission of Inquiry on Burundi alleged that serious rights violations— “including crimes against humanity”—have continued to take place in the Great Lakes State since May last year—its latest investigating period. Image Credit: Pixabay

A "climate of fear" exists "everywhere" in Burundi ahead of elections in 2020, that's from UN-appointed rights investigators on Wednesday, highlighting killings, arbitrary arrests and the torture of political opponents of the Government.

Unveiling its third report, the Commission of Inquiry on Burundi alleged that serious rights violations— "including crimes against humanity"—have continued to take place in the Great Lakes State since May last year—its latest investigating period.

Speaking in Geneva, panel expert Françoise Hampson insisted that youth activists known as "Imbonerakure" who are linked to President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling party, were responsible for much of the abuse: "They are present everywhere, and they are able to intimidate, terrify", she noted.

In their report, the investigators also compared the situation in Burundi with the UN's framework of analysis for atrocity crimes and found that eight common risk factors for criminal atrocities were present.

COUNTRY : Burundi
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019