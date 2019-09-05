International Development News
4 civilians killed, 11 injured in blast near army base in Logar

Kabul
Updated: 05-09-2019 18:07 IST
As many as four civilians have been killed and eleven others have been injured as a bomb blast hit the area near an army base in Logar province of Afghanistan on Thursday, according to local media reports.

The Taliban took the responsibility of the blast in which an Afghan soldier was also injured.

The blast occured when a car-bomb struck an Afghan National Army (ANA) facility in central Logar province today. The local media reported that Dedar Lawang, the governor's spokesman has confirmed the incident and told that the explosion took place near brigade of the national army, in PD4 of Pul-e Alam city, the center of Logar.

Earlier today spokesman for the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement that the blast occured in front of Khizr base at around 1:30 pm in the afternoon.

The statement of Zabiullah Mujahid read, "Dismounted invaders standing next to their vehicles in front of Khizr base in Patkhwab area of #Logar capital targeted with martyr attack 1:30 pm today. Initial info suggests tens of invaders & hireling SOF killed/wounded, vehicles destroyed."

