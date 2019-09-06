International Development News
Sue Chetwin, Michael Stiassny appointed as Financial Markets Authority members

Wellington
06-09-2019
The combination of her skills and experience will be highly beneficial to the FMA, particularly as its mandate evolves to encompass more consumer-focused regulation. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi has today confirmed the appointments of Sue Chetwin and Michael Stiassny as new members of the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board.

"Sue's considerable experience as a consumer advocate and journalist will bring a strong consumer perspective to the FMA, and one that is independent of industry. She is currently the Chief Executive of Consumer NZ, holds governance roles with consumer-focused organizations, and worked as a journalist for more than 25 years," Mr. Faafoi says.

"The combination of her skills and experience will be highly beneficial to the FMA, particularly as its mandate evolves to encompass more consumer-focused regulation.

"Michael Stiassny's wealth of governance and professional experience will also provide considerable value to the FMA.

"Michael is an experienced director who has held a number of public and private directorships for many years and specializes in strategic advice and dispute resolution. Before moving into leadership and governance roles, he worked as a senior corporate governance and insolvency practitioner."

Both appointments are for three-year terms.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

COUNTRY : New Zealand
