New CERF allocation allows UN aid workers to support eight emergencies

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock released $75 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) on Thursday to support eight underfunded emergencies in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Eritrea, Mali, Sudan, and Venezuela and the neighboring region.

With $125 million released in April, the CERF has now allocated $200 million through its Underfunded Emergencies Window this year – the most in its history.

"This CERF allocation will allow aid workers to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to more than 4 million of the world's most vulnerable people affected by conflict, natural disasters, and other crises," said Mr. Lowcock, adding that women, girls and persons with disabilities will be prioritized.

The money will also be used to sustain services and protect refugees and internally displaced people who are suffering through protracted displacement, as well as people in host communities and returnees.

He maintained that his allocation was "only made possible by the increasing generosity and diversity of donors to the CERF", and expressed his gratitude "to all Member States and other donors who have made this possible".

But, he flagged it will only cover only a portion of the most urgent needs.

"There are 37 million people in need in the eight crises", underscored the Emergency Relief Coordinator.