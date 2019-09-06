New Delhi Railway Station fire: Rail coach catches fire; no injuries reported

A coach of Kerala Sampark Kranti Express on New Delhi Railway station has caught fire, according to media reports. The train was standing at platform number 8 of the station when it caught fire. Nearby platforms are also closed for other trains.

Kerala Sampark Kranti Express is a superfast express train that runs between Kochuveli Railway Station in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of the state of Kerala and Chandigarh in Punjab. The train was at platform number 8 of New Delhi Railway Station.

The fire brigade has rushed to the spot and personnel are trying to bring New Delhi Railway Station fire under control. Four fire tenders are present at the spot and all the passengers have been evacuated safely.

Fire breaks out at New Delhi Railway Station. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

Visuals being shared on social media show flames coming out of the train and plumes of smoke shrouding the whole platform.

The New Delhi station handles thousands of passengers daily with hundreds of trains passing through each day.

UPDATE: The fire at New Delhi Railway station has now been doused, according to ANI.