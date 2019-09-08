24 Taliban terrorists killed, several injured during operations by ANDSF

As many as 24 Taliban terrorists were killed and several others were injured during the separate operations by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

According to a statement by the released on Sunday by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan, 13 Taliban terrorists were killed yesterday in a joint clearance operation carried out by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Mahajir Bazaar region, Nehr Saraj District of Helmand. One rocket launcher and five radio handsets were also seized by the ANDSF.

The ANDSF attacked several Taliban hideouts in Anar Dara district of Farah yesterday. As a result of the attack, five Taliban terrorists were killed five others were injured.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry of Afghanistan said in a statement on Sunday that 6 Taliban terrorists were killed as a result of joint operation of the ANDSF in Ab Band district of Ghazni. The killed terrorists were in charge of the customs for the Taliban.

Motorcycles and a number of weapon and ammunition were also destroyed during the operation.