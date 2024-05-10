Left Menu

"Has Congress started hating President Droupadi Murmu now?": Acharya Pramod Krishnam

"Besides hating Narendra Modi has Congress now started hating the President of India also? Do they hate Droupadi Murmu so much that since the time that she paid a visit to the Ram Mandir, they started having problems...," Krishnam said speaking to ANI on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:21 IST
"Has Congress started hating President Droupadi Murmu now?": Acharya Pramod Krishnam
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's remarks that the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be purified when the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam questioned if the Congress has started hating President Droupadi Murmu besides hating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Besides hating Narendra Modi has Congress now started hating the President of India also? Do they hate Droupadi Murmu so much that since the time that she paid a visit to the Ram Mandir, they started having problems...," Krishnam said speaking to ANI on Friday.

"Droupadi Murmu comes from an oppressed Adivasi community and she holds the highest position in India...I think they have a problem with Droupadi Murmu going to Ram Temple...," he added. Krishnam said that if the Congress has stooped to such a low mental state then it is certain that it will meet its end.

"If Congress has stooped to this mental state, then I think 'Congress ka Ram Naam hona sunishchit hai' (Congress will surely die)," Krishnam said. Nana Patole triggered a political storm with his controversial statement that the Shankaryacharyas would be purifying the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir following religious protocols when the Congress-led INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, attended the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in the traditional 'Nagara' style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024