"Has Congress started hating President Droupadi Murmu now?": Acharya Pramod Krishnam

In response to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's remarks that the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be purified when the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam questioned if the Congress has started hating President Droupadi Murmu besides hating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Besides hating Narendra Modi has Congress now started hating the President of India also? Do they hate Droupadi Murmu so much that since the time that she paid a visit to the Ram Mandir, they started having problems...," Krishnam said speaking to ANI on Friday.

"Droupadi Murmu comes from an oppressed Adivasi community and she holds the highest position in India...I think they have a problem with Droupadi Murmu going to Ram Temple...," he added. Krishnam said that if the Congress has stooped to such a low mental state then it is certain that it will meet its end.

"If Congress has stooped to this mental state, then I think 'Congress ka Ram Naam hona sunishchit hai' (Congress will surely die)," Krishnam said. Nana Patole triggered a political storm with his controversial statement that the Shankaryacharyas would be purifying the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir following religious protocols when the Congress-led INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, attended the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in the traditional 'Nagara' style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. (ANI)

