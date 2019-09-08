Explosion at medicine factory in China, casualties feared - report

An explosion has occured at a medicine factory in Lianyungang city of East China's Jiangsu province, according to Global Times.

The explosion reportedly occured at around 8 pm on Sunday.

Casualties are feared however the information has not been released as of now.

The cause of the blast is not known yet.

#BREAKING: A medicine factory exploded around 8 pm Sunday night in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province. Casualty not released as of press time. #explosion pic.twitter.com/k0tnlXXyyr — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 8, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.