Explosion at medicine factory in China, casualties feared - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Beijing
Updated: 08-09-2019 22:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An explosion has occured at a medicine factory in Lianyungang city of East China's Jiangsu province, according to Global Times.

The explosion reportedly occured at around 8 pm on Sunday.

Casualties are feared however the information has not been released as of now.

The cause of the blast is not known yet.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : China
