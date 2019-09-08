Explosion at medicine factory in China, casualties feared - report

An explosion has occured at a medicine factory in Lianyungang city of East China's Jiangsu province, according to Global Times.
The explosion reportedly occured at around 8 pm on Sunday.
Casualties are feared however the information has not been released as of now.
The cause of the blast is not known yet.
Further details are awaited.
This is a developing story.