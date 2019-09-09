DEPwD Secretary highlights initiatives taken to empower PwDs under UNCRPD

India is a signatory of the United Nations Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD). It ratified this Convention on 01-10-2007 in pursuance of Article 35 of the Convention. India submitted its First Country Report on Status of Disability in India on November 2015.

The UN Committee on CRPD in its 22nd Session took up India's First Country Report for consideration during 2nd & 3rd September 2019 at UNHRC, Geneva. An Indian delegation headed by Mrs. Shakuntala D. Gamlin, Secretary, DEPwD deposed before the UN Committee during the process of consideration of the report.

Secretary, DEPwD highlighted various initiatives taken by the Government in the recent past for inclusion and empowerment of PwDs in line with the obligations under UNCRPD. She specifically drew the attention of the UN Committee on the enactment of the Comprehensive RPwD Act, 2016, the launch of Accessible India Campaign, the establishment of National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation (NIMHR) to address issues concerning psycho-social disability, the establishment of Centre for Disability Sports, achievements in distribution of aids and assistive devices, etc.

The UN Committee while appreciating the provisions of the RPwD Act, 2016 and various initiatives of the Government of India raised queries relating to implementation of the provisions of the Act, measures taken/being taken by the Government to improve data, prohibit discrimination, especially amongst ethnic/religious minority groups, rehabilitation of internal displaced groups, protection from exploitation, protection of reproductive rights etc. The issues with regard to the legal capacity of PwDs and the redressal mechanism for any violations under RPwD Act, 2016 were also discussed.

The Indian delegation replied to the queries raised by the UN Committee based on the constitutional provisions, provisions under the RPwD Act, other relevant laws and the affirmative actions so far taken in this regard. With reference to a query relating to J&K, the Secretary, DEPwD categorically stated that J&K is an integral part of India and the Government has taken adequate steps to make available medical facilities to all its citizens of J&K. She also highlighted the steps taken by the Government to protect the reproductive rights of all its citizens including women with disabilities.

The UN Committee welcomed the efforts of the Government of India and noted the response of the Indian delegation. The Committee will come up with its final recommendations on the report shortly.

(With Inputs from PIB)