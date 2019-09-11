Rohingya refugee camp seriously affected by monsoon rain, UN warns

Heavy rains causing flooding and landslides have had the most severe impact of the year so far on the world's largest refugee camp in Bangladesh, the UN said on Tuesday.

The World Food Programme, or WFP, warned that thousands of people in Cox's Bazar have been seriously affected by the monsoon, including host communities.

Spokesperson Herve Verhoosel said that WFP is ready to distribute hot meals and emergency food rations:

"This week the impact of heavy monsoon rains in Cox's Bazar is the most severe of this year, impacting the host community as well as the camps, with flooding and landslides. 4,500 people in the Cox's Bazar camp have been affected this week alone", he said.

In July, WFP supported more than 11,000 refugees after similar torrential downpours - a significant increase compared with 12 months ago.

Since August 2017, Bangladesh has experienced a massive influx of Rohingya refugees fleeing violence and discrimination in Rakhine State in neighboring Myanmar.