Myanmar’s Child Labour Trap: Rural Poverty and Education Gaps Threaten a Generation’s Future

Myanmar's child labour challenge is becoming a wider development problem, linking rural poverty, disrupted education, household debt and unsafe employment. A 2026 situation analysis by the International Labour Organization (ILO), conducted under the Japan-funded Achieving Reduction of Child Labour in Support of Education (ARISE) Project, shows how economic pressure is pushing vulnerable children towards work in agricultural and rural communities.

The study covered 17 villages in Chaung-U, Kyaukse, Nyaungshwe, Taunggyi and Ye townships across Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Shan State and Mon State. Researchers conducted 24 key informant interviews and 68 focus group discussions involving 435 participants. Because the research is qualitative, its findings should not be treated as a new national prevalence estimate.

The latest nationwide figures cited by the report come from the 2015 Myanmar Labour Force Survey, which found more than 1 million children aged 5–17 engaged in child labour. Around 57% worked in agriculture, and more than 25% were involved in hazardous work. The report suggests that subsequent economic disruption, conflict, displacement, and disasters have made many underlying risk factors more severe.

When Household Poverty Pushes Children Into Work

Economic insecurity is at the centre of the problem. Farming communities face unstable crop prices, rising input and transport costs, climate risks, irrigation problems and unpredictable earnings. Landless and displaced households are particularly exposed.

Some vulnerable households in Kyaukse and Taunggyi reported monthly incomes of only 150,000–200,000 kyat. In Chaung-U, borrowing costs could reach 10% per month. Children working in some activities could earn around 5,000–10,000 kyat a day.

This creates a difficult economic choice for poor families. Keeping children in school involves transport, uniforms, learning materials, tutoring and other expenses, while sending an adolescent to work can immediately increase household income.

For policymakers, this means enforcement alone will not eliminate child labour. Prevention needs to become part of poverty reduction, agricultural development, rural employment and social protection policies. Support for indebted households, affordable finance and more stable adult livelihoods could reduce families' dependence on children's earnings.

Hazardous Jobs Put a Generation at Risk

The study finds adolescents aged 12–17 particularly vulnerable. Children were reported working in farming, construction, masonry, carpentry, factories, shops, domestic work and scrap collection.

Agricultural work can involve pesticide spraying without protective equipment, carrying heavy loads and operating machinery. In Ye, children were reported climbing betel nut trees 25–50 feet high. Serious machinery-related injuries were also reported in Taunggyi.

More serious concerns involve reports of some of the worst forms of child labour, including involvement in armed conflict, illicit activities and commercial sexual exploitation.

Businesses therefore have an important role. Agribusinesses, construction firms, processors, traders and companies relying on informal suppliers need greater visibility across their supply chains. Age checks, supplier monitoring, occupational safety standards and mechanisms for identifying and referring vulnerable children could reduce both human harm and business risk.

Education Is Myanmar's Strongest Long-Term Defence

Education offers the clearest route away from child labour, but the report shows that "free" schooling can still be expensive for poor families. Transport, uniforms, learning materials and tutoring create indirect costs, while teacher shortages, damaged classrooms, insecurity and long distances to secondary schools make attendance harder.

Conflict has disrupted schooling in several communities. In Chaung-U, community learning centres have become important alternatives where government education has been interrupted. The March 2025 magnitude-7.7 earthquake created additional disruption, damaging schools and livelihoods, particularly in affected areas such as Mandalay and Sagaing.

Secondary-school dropout is especially important because adolescents who leave education can quickly enter the labour market. The report cites evidence that around 1 million young people drop out of school annually, while only about 10% have access to technical and vocational education and training.

Expanding accessible, locally relevant vocational training could therefore provide an alternative for adolescents who are unlikely to return to conventional schooling.

Turning Child Protection Into an Economic Strategy

For international development partners, the report makes a strong case for integrated programmes. Education assistance alone may fail if household debt still forces children to work, while livelihood programmes may have limited impact if schools remain inaccessible.

Future interventions should combine school support, social protection, livelihood diversification, climate-resilient agriculture, responsible finance, vocational training and community-based child protection. Scholarships or subsidies could help families meet indirect education costs, while low-cost credit and stronger market connections could reduce dependence on high-interest borrowing.

Myanmar has ratified ILO Conventions No. 138 and No. 182, but the study identifies gaps in awareness, implementation, monitoring and coordination. Stronger reporting systems and cooperation among education, labour, social welfare, rural development institutions, communities, employers and civil society will be essential.

For policymakers, development partners and businesses, the central lesson is clear: child labour cannot be separated from the economics of rural survival. Sustainable progress will depend on making adult livelihoods more reliable, education more affordable and accessible, and safe skills pathways more attractive than sending children into hazardous work.