About 1,600 evacuees receive assistance in hurricane-affected Bahamas

In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamian Government has registered approximately 4,800 evacuees in Nassau, 1,600 of whom are in shelters and receiving assistance.

While the official death toll remains at 43, the number of casualties is expected to increase as many people remain missing.

The category 5 hurricane hit the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas and continued west, causing further devastation to Grand Bahama Island.

In support of national authorities, the UN and humanitarian organizations continue to conduct needs-assessment missions on both islands while delivering assistance to various locations.

As the situation remains fluid, regular assessments are required.

"The people of the northern Bahamas have been devastated by this huge hurricane, the like of which has never been seen here before," Mark Lowcock, who heads the UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordination Office (OCHA) had told UN News in an earlier interview.

OCHA says water, sanitation, health, and food are priority needs along with debris clearance on roads to increase access to the impacted areas.