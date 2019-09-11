Amado Espino, former Pangasinan governor attacked in San Carlos City

Amado Espino Jr., a former congressman who also served as governor of Pangasinan, was attacked in San Carlos City on Wednesday. Some unidentified gunmen opened fire at the former congressman at Barangay Magtaking in San Carlos City.

The ambush left Espino seriously injured and all his bodyguards were killed while trying to save him. He was taken to the hospital where he is fighting for his life.

A two-time representative of the second district of Pangasinan, Espino was the first former military and a police officer in modern times to become governor of Pangasinan.

He served as a representative of the 2nd District of Pangasinan from 2001 to 2007 and of the 5th District of Pangasinan from June 30, 2016, to June 30, 2019.

This was confirmed by Senator Richard Gordon in a tweet. The tweet read, "We just learned that former governor and Cong. of Pangasinan Amado Espino, Jr. has just been ambushed and is now fighting for his life in a hospital in Pangasinan. All 5 of his bodyguards heroically shielded Espino with their bodies and they all perished."

"The victims were all riding a Toyota Inova van with no back-up. This is completely unacceptable in this day and age, yet it happens with impunity. The police should be able to track down the perpetrators if they act fast."

"I call on PNP Chief Albayalde to mobilize all police forces to track down the killers and bring them to justice."

UPDATE: An official has told CNN that Amado Espino is still in ICU but is out of danger.

Further details about the attack on Amado Espino are awaited.

This is a developing story.